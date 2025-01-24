Reliance to Build World's Largest Data Centre in Jamnagar The facility will utilise advanced AI semiconductors from Nvidia, following a partnership announced in September to develop AI supercomputers and large language models (LLMs) trained in India's diverse languages

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is planning to construct the world's largest data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking a major development in India's artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

The facility will utilise advanced AI semiconductors from Nvidia, following a partnership announced in September to develop AI supercomputers and large language models (LLMs) trained in India's diverse languages.

"In Jamnagar, we are ready for a big scale-up in infrastructure. We are building infra for 1 gigawatt which is expandable to multiple gigawatts at one location. We already have green power. We are building this so that we can scale this and as your multiple technologies come, we will build our infrastructure," shared Ambani with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia during a fireside chat in October.

Reliance has committed to completing the project within 24 months, aiming to position Jamnagar as a global hub for AI infrastructure. According to Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, the AI infrastructure will initially operate at a gigawatt scale with the potential for multi-gigawatt expansion.

The facility will be powered by green energy, aligning with the company's push to democratise access to AI technologies in India. This initiative reflects Reliance's broader vision to make advanced AI solutions affordable and widely accessible, contributing to India's goal of establishing itself as a leader in AI innovation.
