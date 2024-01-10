Here are five commitments Reliance Industries Chairman made at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

"Reliance has invested more than 12 lakh crores in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone," said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, while speaking at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Have come from city of 'Gateway Of India' to 'Gateway Of Growth', he added. He also said that each of Reliance businesses is striving to fulfill the dreams of his fellow 7 crore Gujaratis. "I am proud to be a Gujarati."

Here are five commitments Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani made at the VGGS 2024:

Continue to play a leading role in Gujarat's growth story

Ambani said that Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat's growth story with significant investments in the next 10 years. It will specifically contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. "We will help Gujarat target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030. For this, we have started building the Dhirubai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials, and will make Gujarat the leading exporter of green products. We are ready to commission this in the second half of 2024 itself," he added.

Will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and circular economy

The Chairman said that Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and circular economy. Reliance is setting up India's first Carbon Fiber facility at Hazira. Reliance Retail will also empower lakhs of kisans and small merchants

5G-enabled AI will generate new job opportunities

"Gujarat is fully 5G enabled, which most of the world doesn't have. 5g-enabled AI will generate millions of new job opportunities," he said.

5G will produce AI-enabled doctors, teachers and farming. AI also means all-inclusive growth

Improve education, sports and skills infrastructure

Reliance, Reliance Foundation will join forces with partners to improve education, sports and skills infrastructure. "In today's India, it is the best time for youngsters to innovate and provide ease of earning," said Ambani at VGGS 2024.

India will bid for the 2036 Olympics

During his speech, Mukesh Ambani said that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also added that no power can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047.