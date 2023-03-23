Reveal HealthTech Secures $4 Million Investment From W Health Ventures

The company will utilize the capital to invest in further developing its service suite, establishing a wider customer base, and expanding its talent acquisition, training, and development efforts

Reveal HealthTech, a healthcare technology firm has raised $4 million in Seed funding from W Health Ventures, a healthcare-focused VC that invests in and grows tech-enabled early-stage healthcare companies. Reveal HealthTech provides cross-functional technology services to healthcare companies, offering engineering, clinical, and strategic support. It aims to partner with US-based healthcare organizations to maximize patient health outcomes by removing technology as a constraint to innovation and scale. The company will utilize the capital to invest in further developing its service suite, establishing a wider customer base, and expanding its talent acquisition, training, and development efforts.

"At Reveal HealthTech we seek to address this need by providing healthcare-specific engineering excellence complemented by clinical expertise and strategic insights. W Health Ventures' global expertise and focus on the health-tech sector gives us an inside track on the challenges faced by the industry and will help accelerate our journey to being an industry leading player in this domain," said Sanchit Mullick, founder and CEO, Reveal HealthTech.

The company is focused on leveraging its domain expertise to create impactful healthcare technology solutions for its clients. The team has been successful in identifying and partnering with top-quality senior technology talent in India. The company will access an available pool of over 150,000 engineers who have built products for the US healthcare industry. This forms the largest specialized talent pool with US healthcare technology expertise outside of the United States, claimed by the company in a statement.

"With technology spending in the US healthcare sector growing at 13% CAGR, and healthcare regulations constantly changing, there is a clear need for an agile and sector-focused technology services company that understands the challenges faced by other healthcare companies. Reveal's differentiated approach makes them the ideal player to catalyze the positive change towards a tech-driven healthcare ecosystem. We're thrilled to partner with Sanchit and his leadership team, who possess extensive expertise in technology, healthcare strategy, and care delivery," said Pankaj Jethwani, partner, W Health Ventures.