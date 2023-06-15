Revoh Innovations Raises $425,000 In Seed Funding The company plans to utilize the fund raised to expand the team size and focus on developing specific products that cater to the current needs of the Indian electric vehicle market

IIT-Madras-incubated Revoh Innovations, an EV sub-components manufacturing company, announced that it has raised $425,000 in Seed funding round from Nexzu Technologies and Whiteboard Capital. The company plans to utilize the funds raised to expand the team size and focus on developing specific products that cater to the current needs of the Indian electric vehicle market. It also said that the funds will be utilised to manufacture products with higher power specifications while simultaneously enhancing the existing products by incorporating advanced features.

"Revoh's growth has been exceptional, particularly in the last two years. Our clients love the product quality and the unique customization we offer. The funding that we have received goes into the expansion of the company and recruiting special talents that can provide superior skills and extraordinary workmanship. Further, we are also planning to venture into the high-power controllers segment soon," said Vignesh Durai, CEO, Revoh Innovations.

Revoh Innovations is an EV sub-component manufacturing company, developing technology solutions for motor controllers to enhance the efficiency of two-wheeler/ three-wheeler EV vehicles. According to the company, it is on a mission to revolutionize the Indian EV sector by reducing the market's reliance on overseas subcomponents and products. It also claimed that, with this funding round, the company is poised to make a lasting impact on the Indian EV sector, promoting sustainable transportation solutions and driving the adoption of indigenous EV sub-components.

