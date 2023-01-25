Rigi Raises INR 100 Crore From Elevation Capital, MS Dhoni And Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rigi, a platform which allows creators and influencers to grow, manage and monetize their communities, has raised INR 100 crore led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Accel, Stellaris, Sequoia and are also excited to welcome angels such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kunal Shah (Cred), Amit (NoBroker), Chakradhar Gade (Country Delight), Sharan Hegde (@financewithsharan) among others on their cap table. The company plans to use the funds raised to expand into newer categories as well as into other geographies.

Company handout

"The increasing use of social media and the growing consumption of online content have led to the emergence of knowledge creators in various fields, including education, health and fitness, skills training, and gaming. These creators are sought out by users for specialized advice on these topics. Our goal is to support these creators in this aspect of their journey, so they can focus on what they do best: adding value to their audiences' lives," said Swapnil Saurav, co-founder of Rigi.

With the closing of this round, Rigi has raised $25 million across 3 rounds in 14 months since inception, making it one of the most well capitalized companies in the Indian creator economy space today. Since its inception, Rigi has helped more than 10,000 creators across more than 30 different categories. In the last 12 months, the company has grown 40 times. Recently, Rigi also started its platform in Indonesia and has started seeing good traction there, claimed by the company in a statement.

"At Elevation, we have been firm believers of the growth potential of the creator economy as demonstrated by our past investments in companies such as Sharechat, Turnip and Headfone. Rigi team's customer obsession and rapid iteration have led them to an extremely strong product market fit among creators in the knowledge economy. In just under 2 years of their existence, Rigi has enabled thousands of creators to become entrepreneurs, a testament to the unparalleled customer love they have received. Therefore, we see the potential for Rigi to emerge as a global leader in this space built out of India, and we are super excited to partner with them in the next phase of their journey," said Mayank Khanduja, partner at Elevation Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi focuses on 'knowledge creators' in areas such as education, fitness, gaming etc. and provides them with an end-to-end ecosystem to manage their own communities, with a focus on monetisation