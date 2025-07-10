"While Chrome maintains its dominant share, these experiments indicate a strategic curiosity toward agent-led, context-aware alternatives that challenge the conventional search-to-click paradigm. This is no longer a browser contest, it's a shift in how digital intent is initiated and interpreted," says Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst and CEO at Greyhound Research

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The artificial intelligence world has been abuzz with conversations around AI browsers and agentic browsers for a while now. However, since the Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI introduced its AI-powered browser Comet on Wednesday to challenge Google Chrome's dominance, the topic has taken centre stage.

Perplexity is not just integrating hot tech into the browsing experience, OpenAI is also reportedly planning to launch its own AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks, according to multiple media sources.

But not all AI browsers are agentic browsers. So, what's the difference?

AI browsers function as enhanced, user-driven tools that perform discrete tasks like summarising articles, auto-completing searches, or checking grammar but only when prompted. They offer low autonomy and minimal internal planning.

Agentic browsers, on the other hand, behave like proactive digital assistants. They set their own goals, sequence multi-step actions across different websites or services, and learn from context to execute complex workflows with high autonomy. While an AI browser waits for specific commands, an agentic browser can independently perform tasks such as researching, comparing options, filling out forms, and planning travel. This makes it a true browser-based agent rather than just an assistive feature.

As of now, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera One, and Arc Max are making headlines for their AI browser capabilities. But Comet also qualifys as an agentic browser.

Aravind Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of Perplexity, shared on X, "Comet transforms entire browse sessions into single, seamless interactions, collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations."

These developments are likely to be game changers in the near future not just for individual users, but also for how companies operate. Could they erode the dominance of traditional browsers?

"AI-first browsers are not yet dethroning Chrome, but they are dismantling the rules of engagement," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst and CEO at Greyhound Research.

According to the Greyhound CIO Pulse 2025 report, 42 per cent of enterprise leaders say they are actively exploring or experimenting with AI-native browsers for research, planning, and automation use cases.

"While Chrome maintains its dominant share, these experiments indicate a strategic curiosity toward agent-led, context-aware alternatives that challenge the conventional search-to-click paradigm. This is no longer a browser contest, it's a shift in how digital intent is initiated and interpreted," Gogia explained.

"The idea of automated tasks in sequence has been around for a while, people have called it a playbook or a workflow. The real question is: when will we let a planning agent control it instead of doing it ourselves? You can manually plan a task like searching for shoes, making a catalog, sorting by size, and matching it with preferences. But if I ask you to find the best shoe for me to wear tomorrow, that's a nebulous problem involving too many subjective decisions. That's where your planning or inferencing brain kicks in—creating certainty from uncertain data. The holy grail is when we develop agents capable of such planning and inference. That's when it starts to truly mimic human intelligence," said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, on Nikhil Kamath's People podcast.

Who will win the AI browser race?

Gogia believes that in the AI browser arms race, performance metrics are shifting from rendering speed to memory, integration, and trust. "Fifty seven per cent of technology leaders say the most compelling attribute in AI-first browsers is contextual memory that spans sessions. These early evaluations reveal that enterprise expectations now centre on adaptive learning, not just interface design. The winners will be those who can blend intelligence with explainability and integration without overstepping trust," he added.

The business angle

As per the same report, 57 per cent of CXOs evaluating AI browsers cite persistent memory and contextual recall as top features of interest. However, only 17 per cent report any concrete plans to implement these browsers at scale in 2025. Instead, most are undertaking limited-scope evaluations or proof-of-concepts, often under strict risk and compliance oversight.

There is, however, higher adoption potential in industries that rely on cumulative information synthesis such as consulting, pharma, and financial services. Yet, most organisations continue to cite uncertainty around privacy, data control, and policy compatibility as key hurdles to deeper adoption.

According to a Gartner report, by 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80 per cent of common customer service issues without human intervention, leading to a 30 per cent reduction in operational costs.

"AI firms are not just releasing browsers—they're repositioning for ecosystem control. Fifty one per cent of enterprise technology leaders believe OpenAI and Perplexity are moving into browser development to secure first-party data access, lock in user feedback loops, and control the digital front door. This is not about UX—it's about foundational leverage across the AI stack," said Gogia.

In the near future, we will witness more tech giants launching redefined agentic browsers, compelling traditional players to innovate quickly in order to maintain their position. But the crux is also cost—Comet is currently available to subscribers who pay USD 200 per month for Perplexity Max, with broader access rolling out via invite over the summer. Traditional browsers, on the other hand, are free. To dominate the browser industry, Perplexity, OpenAI, and others must carefully plan how to tackle this pricing challenge potentially a major drawback against established players.