Rishi Aggarwal, MD, JCBL Group

Rishi Aggarwal has had a transformative impact on JCBL, steering the company from operating in an unorganized sector with limited scope to becoming a market leader with a diversified portfolio. A defining moment in his career was the realization that strategic restructuring was essential for achieving JCBL's vision.

"We began by delegating key strategic operational roles to experts who could handle the day-to-day functions more efficiently. This allowed us to streamline our manufacturing processes and establish our first in-house R&D center. As a result, JCBL reached new production milestones with unmatched quality, solidifying our market position and improving customer perception," he said.

In addition, Aggarwal championed the independence of MSL, JCBL's 100 per cent captive ancillary unit, which now thrives with 95 per cent of its business coming from outside JCBL.

As Managing Director, he has learned that focusing on high-level strategic initiatives is critical for business growth.

He believes in harnessing the power of inspired minds and emphasizes the importance of a strong, empowered team. By bringing in talented individuals and implementing clear standard operating procedures (SOPs), he has cultivated an environment that encourages growth from within. Many of JCBL's business leaders have risen through the ranks under his guidance.

Under Aggarwal's leadership, JCBL has sustained a growth rate of over 20 per cent year-on-year for more than two decades, achieving revenues exceeding USD 200 million and a turnover nearing 2,000 crore INR.

He said, "We have maintained a growth rate of over 20 per cent year-on-year for more than two decades. Our revenue has surpassed USD 200 million, with a turnover nearing 2,000 crore INR. We have expanded into sectors such as defence, railways, exports, and trading, and our diversified approach, coupled with strategic investments, has been pivotal to sustaining our growth trajectory."

When it comes to dealing with challenges, he faces the challenge of keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and disruptions across sectors.

"We are addressing this by investing in new technologies, partnering with international experts, and developing our in-house solutions. Attracting and retaining the right talent is another key challenge. Managing these two factors—technology and talent—will be crucial for maintaining our competitive edge and driving future growth," he added.

In 2005, Aggarwal took a bold step by venturing into the low-floor bus market, a space untouched by major players at the time. Despite facing cost challenges that led to discontinuation, the initiative garnered significant industry praise and established JCBL's reputation for innovation and courage.

"One of the boldest decisions I made, was in 2005 when JCBL was still a relatively small company. We identified the growing demand for low-floor buses in India—a market no major player had yet entered—and took the plunge to develop and launch this product. For a bus body builder of our size, attempting to become a vehicle manufacturer was a daring move," he said.

"Although we eventually had to discontinue the project due to cost challenges, it was a significant morale boost. The industry's response was overwhelmingly positive, with many industry leaders commending our courage, noting that only JCBL could have taken such a bold step," Aggarwal added.

With a clear vision for the future and a commitment to innovation and strategic growth, Aggarwal continues to lead JCBL towards new heights in the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.