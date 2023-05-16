Royal Challengers Bangalore Partners With Rario To Launch Its Digital Collectibles By actively collecting and trading the blockchain-powered cards, buyers will now get a chance to be a part of exclusive experiences, including meet and greet with their favourite players, taking stadium tours, winning signed merchandise and much more

Rario, the cricket digital collectibles platform, announced on Tuesday that it had entered into a partnership with the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore to launch digital collectibles of the latter's players.

"We are delighted to partner with Rario. Cricket fandom is set to evolve and expand. Our partnership will give fans a sense of ownership and a deeper sense of connection with their favourite team, RCB. This represents the next step in the sports engagement landscape, and we are proud to set our step in the right direction as a progressive franchise," shared Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By actively collecting and trading the blockchain-powered cards, buyers will now get a chance to be a part of exclusive experiences, including meet and greet with their favourite players, taking stadium tours, winning signed merchandise. The collectibles will be available on the official Rario mobile application.

"I am thrilled to announce Rario's partnership with RCB as their official digital collectibles partner. With this collaboration, we are excited to introduce limited edition fan badges that offer a unique and unparalleled experience to RCB fans. These badges will grant exclusive inner-circle access, such as player meet-and-greets, signed merchandise, hospitality access, match tickets, and more. We are honoured to be a part of RCB's journey, and we look forward to redefining the fan experience together," noted Ankit Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, Rario.

With this partnership, RCB joins the likes of Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, to name a few.
