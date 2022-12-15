S8UL Becomes First Indian Esports Organisation To Win At the Esports Awards'22

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indian Esports organisation S8UL has made history by becoming the country's first Esports group to win globally at the coveted 'Esports Awards 2022' in the 'Content Group of the Year' category.

S8UL is the brainchild of the country's esports industry veterans Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug and Lokesh Jain aka Goldy. They were pitted against global sensations from the industry including the likes of 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, OTK, G4TV and Tribo Gaules

Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, Co-Founder, S8UL while reflecting on this achievement said, "I talk a lot with fans, with creators and with everyone, but today I am speechless. The journey we have mapped together as a team seems like a blur and a vivid memory all at once. What looks like a winning moment, is actually made up of those 100s of little moments every day, where we put in the hard work, miss special personal events, sacrifice sleep, go through lows, brainstorm, rise again and create, create, create content like we mean it. It's such a moment, for all of us. Three cheers for the team!"

"Love us or really love us, but we are, as of 10:35 AM IST today, officially the 'global content group of the year' and no one can take that away! So then, do dreams come true? As of now, I can proudly say that they can. We dreamt, we worked and clearly we've done something right, to be here today! And that's all I ever wanted, for us to do a lot of small rights, winning the right to win big. This is the biggest motivation to take things only bigger from now on. 2023, here we come!" said an ecstatic Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Co-Founder, S8UL.

Dedicated to showcasing top-class performance and innovation, the Esports Awards recognises excellence in Esports and ensures that success and achievement in esports is celebrated globally. The 2022 edition of the awards was hosted in Las Vegas where prominent names from the Esports community all over the world were in attendance.

S8UL have recently unveiled their Pokemon Unite and PUBG: New State rosters and aims to dominate India's Esports space with top-notch athletes competing in multiple Esports titles.

"If we have learnt anything today, it's that a group of passionate people, sitting somewhere in a 'developing' country can create history. Words fail me as I see our dream as a dream team come true. Seeing us being celebrated by the global esports community, it's a real feeling. It's really time to pause, reflect and feel happy. But we also have one eye on the future and we hope to break all records. Thanks to the fans who watch us everyday and motivate us to show up with great content, Thanks to the brands who have worked with us as a content group, but most of all, thanks to the creators who work hard all day everyday, this is our moment in the sun!" said Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Co-Founder, S8UL.