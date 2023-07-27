SaaS-based Customer Experience Platform Kapture CX Raises $4 Million Kapture CX will utilize the capital to expand its presence in the international markets, enhance its product offerings and further strengthen its team

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Bangalore-based SaaS-based customer experience platform, Kapture CX has raised $4 million in Series A funding led by Cactus Venture Partners (CVP), an early growth-stage venture capital fund. Kapture CX will utilize the capital to expand its presence in the international markets, enhance its product offerings and further strengthen its team.

"The advent of General Intelligence in generative AI models has shaken up the industry. The tailwinds we have been experiencing in the large enterprise segment made us look for the right amount of capital to accelerate our growth trajectory. The bets we have placed on Gen AI capabilities and expansions in select international markets have paid off quite well. We intend to use this capital efficiently in growth markets we have identified," said Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg, co-founders, Kapture CX, in a joint statement.

The SaaS-based customer support automation platform offers a suite of solutions to enterprise customers. The platform helps improve their customer experience by streamlining and automating customer support over Call, Email, Chat, WhatsApp, Social Media, and other direct channels.

According to an official statement, the company claimed that it has on-ground operations in 5 countries (USA, UAE, Indonesia, Philippines, and India) and caters to enterprise customers in over 18 countries, including the likes of Nykaa, Meesho, BigBasket, Tata 1MG, Reliance, Unilever, ITC to name a few.

"Kapture CX has all the right ingredients to build a large sustainable SaaS business - a strong founding team with unmatched persistence, agility to understand and solve customer problems, a robust product suite with vertical-specific solutions, and an unwavering persistence to building a high-growth, profitable business. We believe the time is right for Kapture to build on its initial success in international markets and CVP, as per our stated strategy, will support the company with all our strategic resources in addition to the capital," said Amit Sharma, partner, Cactus Venture Partners.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends SaaS

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
By Swadha Mishra
Leadership

Two Stanford Professors Explain How to Produce Hundreds of World-Changing Ideas In 1 Hour

Cramming everyone into a conference room to "spitball" is a disaster. But with some structure and a system, literally thousands of ideas are within reach.

By Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn
News and Trends

International Startup Acquisitions The Next Frontier For Indian Startups

Experts say that acquiring international startups allows Indian businesses to establish a strong foothold in new regions and leverage the acquired company's existing customer base and distribution channels

By S Shanthi
News and Trends

Minifeel Raises INR 3 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding Round

Minifeel plans to utilize the funds to develop the technology to personalize the consumer's experience by recommending the best products that suit them

By Teena Jose
Business Culture

Want to Be More Productive at Work? You Need Better Hobbies.

Here's how engaging in complex hobbies can offer mental rest and spur productivity.

By Aytekin Tank