Kapture CX will utilize the capital to expand its presence in the international markets, enhance its product offerings and further strengthen its team

Bangalore-based SaaS-based customer experience platform, Kapture CX has raised $4 million in Series A funding led by Cactus Venture Partners (CVP), an early growth-stage venture capital fund. Kapture CX will utilize the capital to expand its presence in the international markets, enhance its product offerings and further strengthen its team.

"The advent of General Intelligence in generative AI models has shaken up the industry. The tailwinds we have been experiencing in the large enterprise segment made us look for the right amount of capital to accelerate our growth trajectory. The bets we have placed on Gen AI capabilities and expansions in select international markets have paid off quite well. We intend to use this capital efficiently in growth markets we have identified," said Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg, co-founders, Kapture CX, in a joint statement.

The SaaS-based customer support automation platform offers a suite of solutions to enterprise customers. The platform helps improve their customer experience by streamlining and automating customer support over Call, Email, Chat, WhatsApp, Social Media, and other direct channels.

According to an official statement, the company claimed that it has on-ground operations in 5 countries (USA, UAE, Indonesia, Philippines, and India) and caters to enterprise customers in over 18 countries, including the likes of Nykaa, Meesho, BigBasket, Tata 1MG, Reliance, Unilever, ITC to name a few.

"Kapture CX has all the right ingredients to build a large sustainable SaaS business - a strong founding team with unmatched persistence, agility to understand and solve customer problems, a robust product suite with vertical-specific solutions, and an unwavering persistence to building a high-growth, profitable business. We believe the time is right for Kapture to build on its initial success in international markets and CVP, as per our stated strategy, will support the company with all our strategic resources in addition to the capital," said Amit Sharma, partner, Cactus Venture Partners.