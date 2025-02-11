The growing reliance on digital platforms has made senior citizens, housewives, and children the most vulnerable. A recent case in Mumbai saw a 74-year-old lose INR 1 lakh to an international cyber fraud syndicate

As India's internet penetration deepens, the country's digital user base has expanded to approximately 971.50 million, covering 67.03 per cent of the population. However, the nation's digital literacy rate remains at only 37 per cent, according to NASSCOM's 2023 data, leaving millions vulnerable to cyber threats.

Highlighting the growing cyber fraud in India, Sanjay Kedia, CEO of Marsh McLennan India and President & CEO of Marsh India Insurance Brokers, states that in the last four years, fraudsters have defrauded people of over INR 331.65 billion, including INR 228.12 billion in 2024 alone.

He also pointed out the increasing cybercrime across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

In recent years, Deoghar in Jharkhand, Deeg, Alwar, Jaipur, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Nuh in Haryana, and Mathura and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh have emerged as hotspots for cyber threats.

Kedia emphasises the pressing need for "immediate action from both businesses and individuals" to protect themselves from rising cyber fraud.

Most vulnerable groups

According to the India Cyber Threat Report 2025, released by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Seqrite, 42 per cent of cyberattacks target Android devices.

The growing reliance on digital platforms has made senior citizens, housewives, and children the most vulnerable. Elderly users, often unfamiliar with cyber hygiene, are increasingly falling victim to investment scams and identity theft. A recent case in Mumbai saw a 74-year-old lose INR 1 lakh to an international cyber fraud syndicate.

Housewives, actively engaged in online shopping and social media, face rising threats from phishing scams, fraudulent e-commerce websites, and Ponzi schemes. Meanwhile, children remain at risk of cyberbullying, phishing, and malware hidden in gaming and entertainment apps.

Echoing these concerns, Pankit Desai, Co-founder and CEO of Sequretek, says, "Senior citizens, housewives, and children—they all spend a lot of time on gadgets, often without understanding the risks. This creates a perfect storm of vulnerability. I tell my mother, who comes from a village, 'Anything related to banks, PF, the stock market, or bills—don't share any information. Just say, I will talk to my son.'"

Strengthening cyber resilience

Kedia believes that enhancing India's cyber resilience must be a national priority to curb rising cyber frauds. He suggests solutions such as promoting public-private partnerships, implementing robust cyber hygiene practices, leveraging advanced threat intelligence, and investing in comprehensive cyber insurance to close the cyber risk protection gap.

"Enhanced data-sharing frameworks and scalable cyber insurance solutions will further empower both individuals and businesses to recover swiftly from cyber incidents," he adds.

Desai also stresses that public awareness is essential to building cyber resilience. "The government has started some good initiatives—like the RBI's campaigns warning people to stay vigilant—but we need much more, especially in rural areas…"

"...The real impact will come when the media, not just the government, takes responsibility. Small, digestible content in local languages will be key," Desai concludes.