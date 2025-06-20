The Indian IPO landscape is set to record a busy week, with five new IPOs hitting the market, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited's initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares will debut on June 25 and SEBI issues ESOP reforms.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited's initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares will debut on June 25.

According to the company, the total offer size is INR 540 crore, comprising fresh issues of up to INR 440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of up to INR 100 crore, by the promoters selling shares.

Bidding for anchor investors is set for June 24. The price band of the IPO is set at INR 77-82 per equity share, with bids to be made for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 equity shares thereafter.

The company said in a release that the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares will be used towards pre-payment or scheduled repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings, and the remaining amount will go toward corporate expenses.

The IPO also consists of the Employee Reservation Portion, with a discount of INR 4 per equity share being offered for eligible employees.

(Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the Issue.

SEBI issues ESOP reforms

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India recently rolled out ESOP reforms, especially relaxed rules that allow unexercised options to be retained post-listing

Roma Priya, Founder, Burgeon Law, believes that the SEBI's decision to allow startup founders to hold ESOPs granted up to a year prior to listing represents a pivotal shift in how India views founder incentives in the public markets.

For many years, the regulatory structure inadvertently discouraged long-term founder alignment by excluding them from key benefit structures during IPO preparation. This move is not only poised to correct the said imbalance but also sends a strong signal of regulatory maturity and startup sensitivity.

"From a strategic lens, this reform strengthens the startup ecosystem's transition from private to public markets by reinforcing founder retention, reducing post-IPO churn, and making listing a more viable aspiration for younger companies. Having worked closely with hundreds of growth-stage founders, I believe this will directly encourage more startups to start preparing for public exits early, with stronger governance, cap table clarity, and structured ESOP planning as part of that journey, " said Priya.

Buzzing IPO Week

The Indian IPO landscape is set to record a busy week, with five new IPOs hitting the market, with the surge following a steady build-up in investor enthusiasm, reflecting the ongoing appetite for fresh equity offerings.

"Market sentiment remains broadly constructive, driven by improving macroeconomic indicators, favorable liquidity conditions, and increasing participation from both institutional and retail investors. The strong performance of recent listings continues to bolster confidence and encourage broader engagement in the primary market," said Bajaj Broking in its weekly IPO lookout.

The stockbroking company said that the upcoming IPOs are offering investors a mix of diverse sector opportunities, which is further reinforcing the depth and vibrancy of India's capital markets. Bajaj Broking predicts that the primary market could well surpass expectations for the first half of FY26.