Samsung has introduced its latest OLED TV range with a 4K neutral quantum processor that is made in India. This advanced AI technology enhances the quality of sub-4K content, bringing it close to 4K resolution. The Samsung OLED TV range comprises two series: S95C and S90C, available in three sizes: 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch, with a starting price range from INR 169,990.

The Samsung OLED TV series showcases the Infinity One Design, which incorporates slim bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience with minimal distractions. These TVs also come with an attachable One Connect Box, simplifying cable management and reducing clutter.

"We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, in a statement.

Moreover, Samsung OLED TVs feature the intelligent EyeComfort Mode, which automatically adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light conditions, providing optimal picture quality for a pleasant viewing experience.

The Samsung OLED TVs also cater to gaming enthusiasts with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology, which delivers a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This claims to ensure smooth and responsive gaming performance.

According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research report India's smart TV shipments recorded double-digit growth of 28% in 2022. Samsung took the second spot followed by Smart device maker Xiaomi.