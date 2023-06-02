Samsung Forays In OLED TV Segment In India The Samsung OLED TV range comprises two series: S95C and S90C, available in three sizes: 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch, with a starting price range from INR 169,990

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Samsung has introduced its latest OLED TV range with a 4K neutral quantum processor that is made in India. This advanced AI technology enhances the quality of sub-4K content, bringing it close to 4K resolution. The Samsung OLED TV range comprises two series: S95C and S90C, available in three sizes: 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch, with a starting price range from INR 169,990.

The Samsung OLED TV series showcases the Infinity One Design, which incorporates slim bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience with minimal distractions. These TVs also come with an attachable One Connect Box, simplifying cable management and reducing clutter.

"We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, in a statement.

Moreover, Samsung OLED TVs feature the intelligent EyeComfort Mode, which automatically adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light conditions, providing optimal picture quality for a pleasant viewing experience.

The Samsung OLED TVs also cater to gaming enthusiasts with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology, which delivers a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This claims to ensure smooth and responsive gaming performance.

According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research report India's smart TV shipments recorded double-digit growth of 28% in 2022. Samsung took the second spot followed by Smart device maker Xiaomi.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Samsung

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
News and Trends

KL Rahul Invests In Sequoia-Backed Hyugalife.com

KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform

By Teena Jose
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Clayman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How Positive Body Language Improves Your Public Speaking

Becoming a master of public speaking requires more than just effectively using your voice.

By Don Weber
News and Trends

B2B Fintech platform BharatNXT Raises $1.2 Million Seed Fund

The funds will be utilized to invest in product development and expanding the team size by 4 times and enhancing the scalability of the core technology to accommodate ten times the current growth

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen