Samsung To Manufacture Premium Galaxy S23 Smartphones In India

Korean smart device manufacturing company Samsung, on Thursday, said that it is planning to start manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to its local requirements, according to a PTI report.

All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. The company's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story," said Samsung in an official statement.

At present, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India. Also, as per the report, the launch price of Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of INR 75,000 to INR 1.55 lakh per piece.

In the Union Budget 2023, presented on 1st February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the removal of duty on import of camera lens, which is notably one of the USB of Galaxy S series smartphones.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision," the statement added.

Samsung has doubled the capacity of main camera sensor in Galaxy S23 Ultra series to 200 megapixel compared with Galaxy S22 Ultra while retaining 100 times space zoom along with 10 times optical and digital zoom features. The phone will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12 megapixel to 200 megapixel, as per the report.

Also, the company claimed that it had recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022

On Thursday, Samsung unveiled at its latest Unpacked event in San Francisco it's exciting new range of additions to the Galaxy family — including the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Book3 series and an inspiring vision for sustainability.