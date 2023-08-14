SC Gives More Time To Delhi On Bike Aggregator Policy The Supreme Court on June 12 had stayed the high court order that essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated

By Teena Jose

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till September 30 the time granted to the AAP government to finalise the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme to regulate bike-taxi aggregators in the national capital, according to a PTI report.

"The application is allowed and extension of time for issuing notification on Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023 is extended till September 30, 2023," the bench notified.

During the hearing, the bench reportedly asked the counsel appearing for the Delhi government about the reason for the delay in finalising the policy. Responding to the same, the counsel told the top court that a robust policy is underway but it will take some more time.

The Supreme Court on June 12 had stayed the high court order that essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.

In a public notice issued earlier this year, the government had cautioned bike-taxis against operating in Delhi and warned that violations would make aggregators liable for a fine of up to INR 1 lakh.

Stating the disagreement, Rapido has also challenged a show cause notice issued to it by the city government in that context, saying it is in violation of various fundamental and constitutional rights, and also of the principle of natural justice.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

