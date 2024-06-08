When it comes to the source of material used to make these sculptures and the process, he sources materials through various scrap dealers and industries.

Concerned about the environment, and huge pile of trash everywhere, Gopal Namjoshi came up with a creative idea to make sustainable sculptures out of trash.

He said, "Mountains of trash getting collected everywhere could be hazardous, what if I could contribute in accepting a zero waste lifestyle and create sculptures out of trash. I am doing my bit by using lesser energy and yet crafting treasure out of trash."

Namjoshi believes that these metal arts have much longer life and are sustainable. Subjects like coexistence in nature and wildlife are very close to his heart as Namjoshi sees emotions and expressions in objects lying around in the scrapyard.

When it comes to the source of material used to make these sculptures and the process, he sources materials through various scrap dealers and industries.

"From sketching and conceiving an idea to resourcing the trash from different scrap dealers is a long process to continue for a couple of months depending on the size of the Artwork," he said.

"After the brief from client and site supervision, my team comes up with the theme and proposal, a lot of research goes into the theme as well as appropriate material, structure and suitable form to withstand air pressure, assess range and mission statement of the client and company is considered," he added.

Namjoshi says that a creative person cannot survive and experiment unless there are patrons to appreciate and pay for their art. On the business front, Namjoshi's partner Leena looks after the business aspect of the art projects. He has made several artworks so far.

His first sculpture made using metal was of a cow in 2009 which he said led to a whole range of sculptures for The Gateway Resort – Damdama Lake. He has also made a Pegasus (flying horse) created for a corporate tower in Saket, after the Tau installation at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram.