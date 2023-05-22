The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will reportedly benefit both issuers as well as investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed to reduce the time taken for the listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of initial public offerings (IPO) to three days from six days currently, according to a PTI report.

The proposal follows SEBI's extensive back-testing and simulations by all stakeholders including stock exchanges, sponsor banks, NPCI, depositories and registrars in respect of various key activities involved in the public issue process. The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will reportedly benefit both issuers as well as investors.

In a consultative paper, the market regulator has said, "Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and the investors will have opportunity for having early credit and liquidity of their investment."

In November 2018, the markets regulator had introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) for retail investors and prescribed the timelines for listing within six days of closure of issue (T+6). 'T' is the day of closure of the issue.

Sebi has ensured that a series of systemic enhancements have been undertaken across all the key stakeholders of the IPO ecosystem to streamline the activities involved in the processing of public issues which will pave the way to reduce the listing timelines from T+6 to T+3, it said.

Sebi has suggested the reduction of the time period from the date of issue closure to the date of listing of shares through public issues from the existing six days to three days (T+3), the report added.