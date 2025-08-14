SEBI Revisions to Positively Impact LPs, Faster Deals & Lure Global Capital Approved in principle earlier this June, SEBI has cleared a framework to let Cat-I/II AIFs launch a Co-Investment scheme (CIV) inside the AIF structure, instead of using a separate portfolio management service (PMS), available to accredited investors in that AIF. Each co-investment will be a separate CIV scheme with some relaxed requirements.

By Prince Kariappa

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image source: AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD

In a move said to be reshaping the private investments landscape, the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given nod to a series of proposals aimed at making Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) more flexible, transparent, and investor-friendly. Industry stakeholders opine that the reforms could streamline capital deployment, enhance investor participation, and, more importantly, address operational bottlenecks.

Approved in principle earlier this June, SEBI has cleared a framework to let Cat-I/II AIFs launch a Co-Investment scheme (CIV) inside the AIF structure, instead of using a separate portfolio management service (PMS), available to accredited investors in that AIF. Each co-investment will be a separate CIV scheme with some relaxed requirements.

This could enable faster deal execution, more streamlined cap tables, and a cleaner separation between main fund commitments and deal-specific investments, a move particularly beneficial for LPs (Limited Partners) keen on selectively backing high-conviction opportunities.

SEBI's recent regulatory steps are positive, according to Pranav Pai, Founder and CIO, 3ONE4 Capital.

"They expand the toolkit for fund managers and introduce long-needed optionality across structures, flow, and compliance. With these reforms, GPs can now tailor co-investment and accredited-only schemes to create a sharper, more flexible investment experience for their LPs," said Pai.

SEBI's moves have also paved the way for "accredited-investor-only" AIF schemes, which will operate under lighter regulatory requirements. The schemes may allow fund managers greater flexibility in terms of structure, tenure, and commercial arrangements, potentially appealing to sophisticated investors who can assess and accept higher levels of risk.

"Over the next 24-36 months, this increased flexibility should translate into faster deal cycles, cleaner cap table management, and a more frictionless journey for both founders and investors," said Pai.

According to reports, SEBI is also looking to lower the minimum investment commitment for Large Value Funds (LVFs) and expand accreditation criteria, while also allowing provisional admission for investors awaiting final accreditation. This could speed up LP onboarding and widen the pool of eligible participants.

In a bid to ensure fairness, SEBI is tightening rules around side letters and differential investor rights. All such arrangements will have to comply with the Securities Framework Agreement's (SFA) "positive list" of permissible clauses, limiting preferential terms that could disadvantage other LPs.

While the reforms are designed to boost efficiency and investor confidence, they may also require fund managers to overhaul their internal processes.

For LPs, the changes could mean faster access to deals, cleaner governance, and more predictable fund lifecycles. For GPs, however, compliance with the new operational and disclosure requirements will be key to maintaining regulatory alignment.

SEBI's moves come at a time when India's PE/VC ecosystem is expanding both in capital inflows and sectoral diversity. By refining the AIF framework, the regulator appears to be positioning the market for deeper institutional participation and more sophisticated investment structures.

"It's a proactive signal that India's innovation capital markets are maturing to provide more optionality to global investors, and fund managers are now better equipped to curate value and deliver outcomes at scale," added Pai.
Prince Kariappa

Features Content Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ace Blend Gains Fireside Ventures' Backing to Transform Nutrition Market

Fireside Ventures, known for supporting brands like Mamaearth and BoAT, had been observing Ace Blend's rapid growth before deciding to invest.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Constant Innovation In AI PCs Will Drive Penetration: OEMs

As more awareness around use-cases expands, OEMs expect AI PCs to move rapidly into mainstream

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Shreetech Secures USD 4.5 Mn Funding from Aarii Ventures and Cello Family Office

The capital will be used to strengthen the company's integrated operations across data centers, power infrastructure, and in-house manufacturing of core components.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

The 'Godfather of AI' Says Artificial Intelligence Needs Programming With 'Maternal Instincts' or Humans Could End Up Being 'Controlled'

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," gave the keynote address at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Warren Buffett Made 95% of His Wealth After Age 65. Here's How Much His Net Worth Has Grown Past Retirement Age.

Buffett has served as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970, marking over five decades of leadership at the company.

By Sherin Shibu