2025 has been one of economic challenges, with many sectors being affected, and real estate is no exception. Market fluctuations have created uncertainty, but they've also opened doors for those who know where to look.

One of those opportunities comes from Section 8 Karim, which offers an investment model that allows everyday investors to participate in government-backed rental income with minimal upfront capital.

The company encourages a data-driven, systematic approach that provides a way for investors to tap into government-backed rental income, which can offer some level of stability, particularly in uncertain economic times.

Beginning in Section 8 Rentals

Section 8 Karim was founded by Karim Naoum, who had firsthand experience working within the Section 8 system, which he believes set him apart from traditional investors.

Karim says, "I realized I could use them to my advantage. Instead of just working a job, I leveraged my knowledge to start acquiring my own Section 8 rental properties at a young age."

Through the use of Other People's Money (OPM) and securing properties in landlord-friendly states, he then scaled what started as a single rental into over 150 properties by the time he was only 23.

Business Model: Section 8 Investments

Section 8 Karim's business plan utilizes proven systems to acquire and manage properties remotely across state lines. The model aims to help investors purchase properties with government-backed rent guarantees, often requiring an initial investment between USD 8000-12000 and resulting in potential monthly cash flow ranging from USD500-800 per property.

Market Considerations for Section 8 Rentals

There are numerous common misconceptions about Section 8 investments, such as that Section 8 tenants destroy properties or don't pay rent. However, according to Karim, "This is false."

On average, Section 8 tenants are reliable and stay for seven and a half years, which is substantially longer than that of traditional renters.

Furthermore, the government pays above-market rents (10–30 per cent higher). This support means that landlords are more likely to receive payment even during economic downturns, which may make this model more resilient compared to traditional rental markets.

Educational and Mentorship Initiatives: Section 8 Training

Through Section 8 Training, Karim provides a mentorship program that helps investors navigate the complexities of Section 8 real estate. The program is designed to simplify the process for those interested in investing in government-backed rental properties.

Karim's mentorship program has reached over 1,000 students, with a reported 92 per cent success rate in helping participants close their first Section 8 deal. His approach provides a step-by-step method for understanding the dynamics of this type of real estate investing.

Vision for Growth

Section 8 Karim has plans to expand in the years to come. The company aims to increase its property holdings to over USD 100 million worth of rental properties.

Karim Naoum's work highlights the potential for Section 8 investments to consider affordable housing and support wealth-building efforts for a broader range of investors.

For more information on Section 8 investments, visit the Section 8 Karim website.