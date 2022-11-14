Selligion Technologies Raises INR 3 Crore Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Selligion Technologies Private Limited, the makers of the world's first consumer cloud computer, has raised INR 3 crore in a Seed funding round from the CEO of Bounce Infinity Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO of Jar App Nischay AG, Xiaomi global founding team member Alvin Tse along with the seasoned investor and founder of Amarante Shipping Captain Prashant Priya. The fund raised will be utilized to build a scalable cloud-based software ecosystem for future deployment while distributing a variant of the computer to a sizable number of students on a monthly subscription model.

"On one end there is a future where nearly every business and work opportunity will either be tech-based or tech-enabled and on the other end data suggests that less than 10 to 15 per cent of Indian homes own a computer. We recognize the reasons for this gap and are reimagining computing for India by building a cloud-based ecosystem and an easy-to-access delivery model. The seed fund we have acquired will help us scale faster and enable every Indian student to access opportunities that come with access to powerful computers," said Yoshita Sengupta, co-founder and COO, Selligion Technologies.

Founded in 2020, Naman Chakraborty, Yoshita Sengupta, Joby John and Puneet Raheja, Selligion Technologies Private Limited has conceptualised, designed and developed Praho, the world's first direct-to-consumer, hybrid cloud-based computer. Praho will first be made available to Indian students for INR 399 or less to enable them to study, learn, browse, code, create and become contributing members of India's technology revolution in the future, as per the company's statement.

"We see the potential impact that the technology being built by Selligion can have on future generations, the economy and the technology infrastructure in India. We believe in the team's intent and are happy to back them," said Vivekananda Hallekere, co-founder and CEO of Bounce.