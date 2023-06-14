It is the country's first-of-its-kind incubation centre and will aim to provide holistic support, facilities, networking opportunities, and coworking spaces.

Seracle, an Indian blockchain technology company, announced the launch of an incubation centre for Web3 projects called "House of Web3".

Seracle will be selecting over 100 projects in the first year itself and will offer credits up to 100k USD, help establish connections with Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains, and facilitate potential grants and investments. The applications for the program are open now, and interested groups can apply directly through Seracle's platform.

"This is the first of its kind of incubator for Web3 projects in India. By providing incubation facilities, networking opportunities, and valuable resources, we aim to accelerate the development of groundbreaking ideas into successful projects. Our vision is to provide a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the growth of Web3 projects by offering platform credits, coworking spaces, and connections with NEAR Blockchain, Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. We are committed to nurturing innovation and assisting projects in accessing the necessary funding and investment avenues," shares Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Oracle.

House of Web3's first location will be World Trade Center, Pune.