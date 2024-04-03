You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Servotech Power, Electra EV Co-Develop Fast DC Charging Technology The partnership between Servotech Power Systems and Electra EV will enable advancement of the EV industry across India and other countries adopting the GB/T Bharat DC 001 standard.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

Servotech Power Systems, a EV charger and solar solution company, and Electra EV, an electric vehicle powertrain solutions company have collaborated for a jointly owned EV charger technology, for which they filed for patents recently.

These solutions will enable fast DC charging of any GB/T Bharat DC 001 vehicle which are on sub 200V DC platforms, from the CCS2 charging network through the addition of a connector using a small additional gadget.

The innovation will allow seamless charging compatibility, eliminate the need for expensive dual infrastructure deployment, and benefit both passenger services and commercial vehicles that rely on the GB/T Bharat DC 001 protocol.

Arun Handa, CTO, Servotech Power Systems said, "This collaboration brings together exceptional technological expertise and a commitment to innovation. The joint ownership of these patents will accelerate the development of next-generation EV charging ecosystem that benefits businesses and consumers alike."

The partnership between Servotech Power Systems and Electra EV will enable advancement of the EV industry across India and other countries adopting the GB/T Bharat DC 001 standard.

Samir Yajnik, CEO, Electra EV said, "This breakthrough technology aligns perfectly with Electra EV's mission to pioneer the transition to electric vehicles. We see incredible potential for solutions from this collaboration in progressing India's EV growth journey."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Want to Test Your Business Idea Without Spending Much Money? Use the "Mousetrap" Model

Instead of building products and then learning who wants them, you can test demand before really investing your time and energy.

By Paul Cheek
Leadership

A Student in an Ivy League University's Most Popular MBA Leadership Class Asked a Tough Question: What If Your Boss's Downfall Is Necessary to Get Ahead?

The GenAI-powered coach from Mentora Institute, the global institute dedicated to developing exemplary leaders and accelerating performance, was ready to answer.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

She Used Her Kids' College Fund to Build a Side Hustle, But the Product Was 'Unsellable' — Here's How She Got Back on Track for $100 Million in Sales

Kim Vaccarella was a mother working in commercial real estate full-time when she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

The Most Successful Entrepreneurs Know How to Say 'No.' Here's the One Exercise You Need to Learn This Skill.

There's a robust correlation between success and having the ability to say "no" to opportunities that don't serve you. Here's how can learn how to master the art of saying "no," too.

By Barry Raber
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Amazon's Free Credits for Startups Now Cover the Use of AI Models, Even From Competitors Like Meta

The company says it has offered startups more than $6 billion in credits over the past 10 years.

By Sherin Shibu