The partnership between Servotech Power Systems and Electra EV will enable advancement of the EV industry across India and other countries adopting the GB/T Bharat DC 001 standard.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Servotech Power Systems, a EV charger and solar solution company, and Electra EV, an electric vehicle powertrain solutions company have collaborated for a jointly owned EV charger technology, for which they filed for patents recently.

These solutions will enable fast DC charging of any GB/T Bharat DC 001 vehicle which are on sub 200V DC platforms, from the CCS2 charging network through the addition of a connector using a small additional gadget.

The innovation will allow seamless charging compatibility, eliminate the need for expensive dual infrastructure deployment, and benefit both passenger services and commercial vehicles that rely on the GB/T Bharat DC 001 protocol.

Arun Handa, CTO, Servotech Power Systems said, "This collaboration brings together exceptional technological expertise and a commitment to innovation. The joint ownership of these patents will accelerate the development of next-generation EV charging ecosystem that benefits businesses and consumers alike."

The partnership between Servotech Power Systems and Electra EV will enable advancement of the EV industry across India and other countries adopting the GB/T Bharat DC 001 standard.

Samir Yajnik, CEO, Electra EV said, "This breakthrough technology aligns perfectly with Electra EV's mission to pioneer the transition to electric vehicles. We see incredible potential for solutions from this collaboration in progressing India's EV growth journey."