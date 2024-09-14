This selection underscores India's growing prominence in the AI landscape, with the Indian cohort representing the largest number of startups chosen from a single country in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

Generative AI, which involves creating new content like images, text, and even models through AI, is becoming increasingly essential in industries worldwide. In a significant leap for India's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has selected seven Indian startups to join its prestigious AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme. These companies are Convrse, House of Models, NeuralGarage, Orbo.ai, Phot.ai, Unscript AI and Zocket, selected for its prestigious Global Generative AI Accelerator programme.

These companies are among 80 startups globally recognized for their cutting-edge AI innovations and global growth potential. The Indian startups chosen for the AWS program are leveraging this technology to address various challenges and scale their solutions globally. From revolutionizing customer interactions through conversational AI to automating video production and enhancing visual content, these startups are pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

The Indian cohort represents the largest group from a single country in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, underscoring India's growing influence in the AI space. "These startups are at the forefront of tapping into the transformative potential of generative AI to build innovative solutions," Amitabh Nagpal, head of startup business development at AWS India, expressed excitement in a statement The accelerator provides them with AWS credits, mentorship and access to advanced AI tools, helping them enhance their generative AI capabilities.

AWS has demonstrated its commitment to fostering AI innovation through initiatives like its $230 million investment in June to support startups developing generative AI applications. The accelerator offers access to AWS Trainium and Inferentia2—high-performance, cost-effective AI chips—as well as services like Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, which aid in building and deploying AI models securely and efficiently.

This selection highlights India's growing role as a leader in AI innovation. With AWS's support, these startups are well-positioned to expand globally, contributing to the evolving AI landscape. Their participation in the accelerator marks a significant milestone for India's tech ecosystem, signaling a bright future for AI-driven solutions.