Shark Attack: Ashneer Grover Launches Fantasy Sports App Crickpe

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover announced on Twitter the launch of a new fantasy cricket application called Crickpe. The tweet comes with the Indian Premier League 2023 just around the corner, kicking off on March 31.

Grover wrote on Twitter, "CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!"

According to its description, "CrickPe is India's most unique and powerful fantasy cricket gaming app, where 'Cricket Wins' everyday ! It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners. You also get to shower love (rewards) on all your favorite cricketers across teams and formats. And CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India's real passion in sports."

Those interested to download the app can do so on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. What would be interesting to see is both in the initial and later stages how the app performs, considering it is entering a market which has quite a few established players such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Users can make a virtual team comprising real players, join the matches and get points based on the players' performance in the games. Furthermore, they can go on to participate in various competitions which can be both private and public.