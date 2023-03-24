Shark Attack: Ashneer Grover Launches Fantasy Sports App Crickpe

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover announced on Twitter the launch of a new fantasy cricket application called Crickpe.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Ashneer Grover Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover announced on Twitter the launch of a new fantasy cricket application called Crickpe. The tweet comes with the Indian Premier League 2023 just around the corner, kicking off on March 31.

Grover wrote on Twitter, "CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!"

According to its description, "CrickPe is India's most unique and powerful fantasy cricket gaming app, where 'Cricket Wins' everyday ! It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners. You also get to shower love (rewards) on all your favorite cricketers across teams and formats. And CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India's real passion in sports."

Those interested to download the app can do so on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. What would be interesting to see is both in the initial and later stages how the app performs, considering it is entering a market which has quite a few established players such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Users can make a virtual team comprising real players, join the matches and get points based on the players' performance in the games. Furthermore, they can go on to participate in various competitions which can be both private and public.

Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Associate Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends Cricket

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

SVB Collapse: Should Indian Startups Keep Deposits In India?

One of the good things about the Indian banking system is that the RBI is in control and uses its powers as needed, says an expert

By S Shanthi

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

News and Trends

Uravu Labs Raises $2.3 Million In Seed Funding

With the funding, the startup aims to take a significant step towards commercializing renewable water solutions, primarily directing the funds towards scaling up and forging new partnerships with leading players in the hospitality and beverage sector to expand their reach and impact

By Teena Jose

Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens

Lifestyle

4 Ways To Negotiate For A Good Salary

Negotiating a salary can be an intimidating task for many, especially for those who are just starting their careers. However, with the right approach and mindset, this can become a smooth and successful process.

By Kavya Pillai

By Robin Madell