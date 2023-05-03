'Shark Tank' But With a Twist Of Web3: Killer Whales By CoinMarketCap

Partnering with HELLO Labs and its founder Paul Caslin, producer, MTV VMA Awards, the reality show will be called 'Killer Whales' and will have entrepreneurs, influencers and founders of Web3 companies on the judging panel

On Monday, CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price tracking platform, announced it was entering the reality TV space with its own version of 'Shark Tank', a popular US show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas and models to investors in a bid to seek investment.

Partnering with HELLO Labs and its founder Paul Caslin, producer, MTV VMA Awards, the reality show will be called 'Killer Whales' and will have entrepreneurs, influencers and founders of Web3 companies on the judging panel.

Killer Whales is a fun and exciting opportunity to bring #SharkTank style entrepreneurial energy to the Web3 space to homes all over the world. Learn more ?



CoinMarketCap to Co-Produce "Shark Tank of Web3", Killer Whaleshttps://t.co/4i7gq2lCDN



<3/3> — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) May 2, 2023

"Killer Whales is a fun and exciting opportunity to bring the entrepreneurial energy of the Web3 space to homes all over the world," said Jonathan Isaac, chief marketing officer, CoinMarketCap, in the official press release.

"As a Web3 entertainment company focused on creating and developing entertainment IP's, the Killer Whales show is designed to entertain and educate a global audience on the intricacies and evolving tech of the Web3 world," read the blog post by HELLO on CoinMarketCap's platform.

The auditions for the show began on May 2, and interested parties can submit their applications on Hello.one and CoinMarketCap for their crypto and NFT projects. Post selections, the filming will begin in June and is due to release across major streaming services and Hello TV service.

"Our aim is to open the door to the next billion users into Web3 by entertaining and educating them on all things crypto," said Sander Gortjes, CEO, HELLO Labs, in a statement.

Aiming to make it more interactive, the platform will allow Web3 community to vote for their favourite projects. "Once a project has applied they are encouraged to engage their communities to upvote their projects page to stand a chance of claiming the public voted "Wildcard*" slot on each episode," the blog also read.