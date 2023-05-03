'Shark Tank' But With a Twist Of Web3: Killer Whales By CoinMarketCap

Partnering with HELLO Labs and its founder Paul Caslin, producer, MTV VMA Awards, the reality show will be called 'Killer Whales' and will have entrepreneurs, influencers and founders of Web3 companies on the judging panel

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

CoinMarketCap

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Monday, CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price tracking platform, announced it was entering the reality TV space with its own version of 'Shark Tank', a popular US show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas and models to investors in a bid to seek investment.

Partnering with HELLO Labs and its founder Paul Caslin, producer, MTV VMA Awards, the reality show will be called 'Killer Whales' and will have entrepreneurs, influencers and founders of Web3 companies on the judging panel.

"Killer Whales is a fun and exciting opportunity to bring the entrepreneurial energy of the Web3 space to homes all over the world," said Jonathan Isaac, chief marketing officer, CoinMarketCap, in the official press release.

"As a Web3 entertainment company focused on creating and developing entertainment IP's, the Killer Whales show is designed to entertain and educate a global audience on the intricacies and evolving tech of the Web3 world," read the blog post by HELLO on CoinMarketCap's platform.

The auditions for the show began on May 2, and interested parties can submit their applications on Hello.one and CoinMarketCap for their crypto and NFT projects. Post selections, the filming will begin in June and is due to release across major streaming services and Hello TV service.

"Our aim is to open the door to the next billion users into Web3 by entertaining and educating them on all things crypto," said Sander Gortjes, CEO, HELLO Labs, in a statement.

Aiming to make it more interactive, the platform will allow Web3 community to vote for their favourite projects. "Once a project has applied they are encouraged to engage their communities to upvote their projects page to stand a chance of claiming the public voted "Wildcard*" slot on each episode," the blog also read.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Investors News and Trends Cryptocurrency NFT Web3

Most Popular

See all

By Jarrett Preston

Entrepreneurs

Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur

The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023

By S Shanthi

News and Trends

Byju's ED Raid, Ola Electric's Charger Fiasco & Swiggy Handpicked Closure: Here Is The One Thing That Could Have Led To All This

It's not the first time that late-stage startups that pioneered a startup revolution-of-sorts in the country have been marred by an array of controversies and regulatory and financial troubles

By S Shanthi & Sujata Sangwan

Leadership

3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — And the Simple Solution for Stopping

These habits commonly trip up entrepreneurs, but there's a tool that can help with all three.

By Aytekin Tank

Living

Managing Your Time Well Won't Make You More Productive. But This Will.

A psychotherapist's new book taught me to rethink "relentlessness."

By Jason Feifer

Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen