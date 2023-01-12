Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar Walks Out After Tiff With Anupam Mittal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If viewers had assumed that with the absence of Ashneer Grover on the second season of the show there would be less drama, they can easily lay their fears to rest. The rest of the sharks are providing viewers with enough of that on a daily basis. In the latest Shark Tank promo, Anupam Mittal seems to be coming in the cross hairs of Namita Thapar, leading to her walking out of the sets.

Anupam Mittal reacts to Namita Thapar

It all started when a woman from a brand called Nestroots was presenting her pitch to the judges. Nestroots is a company that deals in giving dining, kitchen, décor and furnishing solutions. After she is done, the first one seen making an offer is Vineeta- Rs 65 lakh for 4 per cent equity (with Anupam), which made Aman displeased. "Kabhi toh kisi aur ko leliya karo yaar," he says. Anupam responds to this by saying, "Tum value nahi add karte ho yaar sirf herogiri karte ho." To which Aman answers back saying, "Hero will stay a hero and villain will stay a villain."

While their back and forth was going on, Peyush Bansal chipped in saying he would give Rs 65 lakh for only 1 per cent stake. When Namita expressed her annoyance, Anupam commented, "It doesn't matter what you think yaar." This led to a volley of words between the both of them, with Namita walking out while saying, "Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check."

Viewers can watch the show from Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV, SonyLiv App or Sonyliv.com. What are your thoughts on the second season of the show? Tell us in the comments section below.