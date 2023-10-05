According to Shemaroo, the collaboration brings an array of captivating and immersive experiences from it's extensive content collection to JioDive VR Headset users, enriching their entertainment experiences.

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has unveiled its new metaverse destination-- ShemarooVerse on the JioDive VR Headset (a smartphone-based VR headset intended to raise awareness and increase the adoption of XR (Extended Reality) experiences across India).

According to company, the collaboration brings an array of captivating and immersive experiences from Shemaroo's extensive content collection to JioDive VR Headset users, enriching their entertainment experiences.

"The integration of ShemarooVerse into the increasingly popular JioDive VR Headset opens up a whole new realm of entertainment possibilities for users. From thrilling movies to interactive adventures, ShemarooVerse takes entertainment to a whole new level. Now users can dive into a limitless virtual universe, where imagination knows no bounds," reads the release.

The company says that ShemarooVerse aims to captivate audiences in a way that transcends conventional entertainment mediums, creating a seamless blend of virtual reality and real-world experiences.

The JioDive VR headset is priced at INR 1,299, and is currently available for purchase on JioMart, RelianceDigital & Amazon.