Shiba Inu's Metaverse Team Unveils One of 11 Hubs: Rocket Pond

The team first shared a black-and-white sketch of the hub back on September 13, 2022, and on the 15th, had released a coloured design to give users a peek into what the metaverse was going to look like.

By Paromita Gupta

Shib- The Metaverse

On Saturday, Shib- The Metaverse, the metaverse division of Shiba Inu, which is a decentralized cryptocurrency, unveiled the first look of the Rocket Pond. The Rocket Pond is one of the 11 hubs constituting Shiba's virtual world.

Its metaverse team took to Twitter and shared, "Only a few days left until the reveal of Rocket Pond and to wrap up the contest!" The contest allows users a chance to win lands in its virtual world.

The Rocket Pond is being designed to tell Shiba Inu's journey and narrative and will be located at a remote mountain resort. The design is inspired by several scenic locations, such as Cape Canaveral, Monument to the Conquerors of Space, Lake Tahoe, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and Heavenly Village.

"Rocket Pond brings the feel of a hidden resort inside of mountains, The YMCA or KOA camping vibe with wilderness around you mixed with modern luxuries/touristy elements. Crystal clear waters with wildlife mixed with resort buildings that lead up to the mountains," shared the official blogpost.

In April 2023, the makers of the project shared that SHIB: The Metaverse will partially be opened for its users by the end of 2023.

"While all development takes time, the MV team is confident that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in this fantastic world, build, design, play and develop within it. However, it should be noted that not all areas of the metaverse will be fully completed as it is an ongoing project," developers shared with CoinDesk.
