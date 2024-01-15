Agritech Startup Kisankonnect Raises INR 31cr Pre-Seris A funding led by Green Frontier Capital According to the official statement, the startup aims to utilize the funds towards increasing its activities in climate-smart agriculture interventions with its 5,000 farmers, expand its offerings outside Mumbai and Pune, and strengthen its fresh-produce supply chain technology

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2020-founded agri startup Kisankonnect announced it had raised its pre-series A round of INR. 31 crore. The funding round was led by Green Frontier Capital and saw participation from Dhanuka Agritech Limited, VC Grid and other family offices.

"Our extensive work on the farm front also benefits our consumers, as they get safer produce to consume. Our tech-enabled temperature controlled and fully traceable supply chain is unique in the country. This helps the sorted and graded fresh produce of our farmers, to reach our consumers in Mumbai and Pune in the shortest possible time. The wastages are reduced significantly which ensures fair prices for farmers and consumers both, while helping reduce carbon emissions in the Agri supply-chain," shares Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO.

Kisankonnect is a fully integrated fresh-produce start-up, which sources directly from farmers and phygitally delivers to more than one Lac customer. It caters to the population of Mumbai and Pune through its own D2C App and Farm-stores.

"Kisankonnect is revolutionizing the field with its dedication to soil improvement, reduced chemical usage, and elevated farm productivity - values that align seamlessly with our mission to champion climate tech innovations. The company's commitment ensures that fresh produce arrives on your plate at lightning speed," shares Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner and Founder, GFC.

Back in May, it raised an undisclosed amount from Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty.

According to the official statement, the startup aims to utilize the funds towards increasing its activities in climate-smart agriculture interventions with its 5,000 farmers, expand its offerings outside Mumbai and Pune, and strengthen its fresh-produce supply chain technology.
