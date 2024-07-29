Mittal brings over 33 years of finance sector experience to the role, having previously served as Managing Director and CEO of the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) and Deputy Managing Director at SIDBI.

Manoj Mittal has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The Government of India announced his appointment, marking a significant leadership change at the institution.

According to the official statement, Mittal brings over 33 years of finance sector experience to the role, having previously served as Managing Director and CEO of the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) and Deputy Managing Director at SIDBI.

Established on April 2, 1990, under an act of the Indian Parliament, SIDBI is the Principal Financial Institution dedicated to the promotion, financing, and development of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. It plays a crucial role in coordinating with various institutions engaged in similar activities to support the growth of MSMEs across India.

Mittal's extensive background in financial management is expected to enhance SIDBI's strategic initiatives and operational effectiveness, fostering greater support and development opportunities for the MSME sector.