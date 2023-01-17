Sid's Farm Raises $1 Million In Bridge Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Direct-to-consumer dairy brand, Sid's Farm has raised $1 million in Bridge round from its customers and their referrals. Being a bootstrapped enterprise driven by organic growth so far, this first fundraise from its high net-worth customers and their referrals is testimony to its brand credibility, superior quality and unparalleled customer experience. The fund raised will be used for new product development, infrastructure upgrades, deeper retail penetration and digital transformation in order to gear up for future trajectory.

The round also witnessed participation from other investors include Shilpa Chowdari, Praveena Edupganti, Feroz Mohammed, Goutham Kumar Reddy, Kapil Godani, Kiara A Duhlani, Haregour Nayak, Raviteja Chunduru, Dr. Abhinav Gorukanti, N Ramanjaneya Reddy, Sudheer Chukkapalli, VVR Abhijit, Hapgrow Private Limited, Lekhya Entertainment Private Limited, S. Lakshmi Phani, Tao Capital Private Limited, and Vinit Rai.

"We have been bootstrapped all these days and I cannot be thankful enough for our customers who have come forth and placed their trust in our vision by investing in our brand," said Dr.Kishore Indukuri, founder and MD at Sid's Farm.

Sid's Farm has developed itself to achieve consistent YoY growth for the past few years. Currently, the company serves over 15,000 customers daily on a subscription basis, claimed by the company in a statement.

"With pure grit and determination, Kishore has built a dairy brand that stands out from the rest in terms of product quality and on-time delivery. In an industry that's largely fragmented and has traditionally been slow in adoption of technology, Sid's Farm's approach is simple and the agile. It's a pleasure to be associated with Kishore and Sid's Farm in their endeavour to provide pure dairy products," said Sunil Kumar Potturi, a lead investor in the round.

Sid's Farm is a premium dairy brand based in Telangana. Established in 2016, the brand has been revolutionizing the concept of pure, healthy, adulterant-free milk and milk products.