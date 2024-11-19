Get All Access for $5/mo

Smart Car Sector Making Buzz in the Indian Consumers Market In India 73% of consumers consider smart features crucial when buying a car

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Indian consumer market is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and connected technologies across various domains, including smart home infrastructure, security, and convenience. From video-enabled doorbells to smart air purifiers, the integration of AI has fueled the demand for smart devices. Among these, the smart car segment has emerged as a buzzing sector. According to the techarc's India Connected Consumer report, 55 per cent of respondents have heard about smart cars recently, indicating growing interest and awareness.

According to the report, India's automotive industry is set to bypass 4G connectivity and leap directly to 5G technology, positioning itself as the largest 5G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market globally within two to three years. With 22 automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) already producing 5 million passenger vehicles annually, the industry is buzzing with potential. Companies like Reliance Jio Platforms are focusing on indigenous tech stacks to enable locally manufactured, ready-to-deploy technologies.

"Connected cars are increasingly being seen as a platform with tremendous opportunity to collaborate for bringing greater value to consumers. At the same time, it gives an immense opportunity to sharply localise meeting diverse needs and requirements of consumers in India," said Mohan Raju, vice president, Jio Platforms.

A Global and Local Perspective

Globally, the chipset industry sees the automotive market as a significant growth area, with companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek already generating billions in revenue. In India, despite challenges like inventory build-up and upfront costs, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to prioritize smart features. In India 73 per cent of consumers consider smart features crucial when buying a car. Meanwhile, 61 per cent cite high costs as a barrier to ownership. Nevertheless, MG and Kia dominate the smart car market in India, with mass-to-mid premium cars.

Industry leaders are committed to advancing India's smart car ecosystem. Anku Jain, managing director of MediaTek India shares: "India is one of the world's leading automotive growth hubs. Technologies like ADAS, Generative AI-powered cabins, and cloud computing are transforming automotive solutions. With our MediaTek Dimensity Auto Portfolio, we focus on delivering immersive, advanced in-vehicle user experiences with cybersecurity capabilities and enhanced connectivity."

Similarly, Uday Dodla, sr. director at Qualcomm India, highlights the shift toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs): "In the era of SDVs, we are empowering automakers to redefine electronics architecture and introduce highly personalized, GenAI-powered features on our platforms."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Former World Bank Executive Sayan Ghosh Launches INR 300 Cr Venture Capital Fund

The fund aims to invest in over 20 companies, up to INR 15 crore (USD 2 million) each, and has already backed three promising startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Addverb Ventures into Humanoid Robotics with 2025 Launch Goal

The new humanoid robot, powered by advanced AI and self-learning algorithms, will process multi-modal data, adapt to complex environments, perform tasks, and make real-time decisions across industries like warehousing, defence, and healthcare.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Proost and PeLocal Raise Significant Funds to Propel Growth and Innovation

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff