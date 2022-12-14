Smartr Logistics Announces Launch Of a New Pan-India Ground Express Service, Wheelex

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Smartr Logistics has introduced a unique Ground Express service, 'Wheelex' offering express door-to-door logistics service in addition to its existing Air Express (Aerex) products.

"Aligning with the government's ambition for India's logistics industry, Smartr introduced Wheelex to provide the best quality services at affordable rates. The National Logistics Policy, announced by the Government in September 2022, aims to streamline and digitize the logistics services in the country and Smartr is addressing the market demands to reduce the overall cost of logistics by utilizing optimum technology for efficient, speedy, and on-time delivery," said Yogesh Dhingra, founder and managing director and chief executive officer, Smartr Logistics.

Smartr's Wheelex Share is a cost-effective method for shipping goods offering value for money through the part-truck loads solution. Similarly, shippers can haul bulk items and heavy loads across long distances via Wheelex Jumbo offering point-to-point customer-dedicated full truckload service. With the exponential growth of e-commerce in India, Smartr has also created a niche service - Wheelex eComm, especially for India's e-commerce and D2C companies, offering the fulfilment of online orders for both prepaid and COD through direct surface line haul connectivity spanning from origin to destination leading to economically faster deliveries, claimed by the company in a statement.

"To support the Wheelex operations, Smartr has added 10 transit hubs across the country in major cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. These are in addition to our existing pan-India coverage of more than 86 cities and more than 133 Smartr Service Centers. Within the next three months, Smartr will add another 10 transit hubs for a total of 20 transit hubs along major routes within the country as well as another 15 new cities for a total of over 100 cities served," said Sarthak Dhingra, VP - head of infrastructure, automation, and quality at Smartr Logistics.