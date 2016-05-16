Get All Access for $5/mo

Snapdeal Cutting Margins Could Prove Beneficial For Buyers The move is great for customers & proves Snapdeal is losing

By Rustam Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Snapdeal

In e-commerce platforms, the competition is fierce and profit margins are thinner. Every giant wasn't to capture the multi-crore market and lead the world to top the best available product at the best available price. Sometimes however, the cushion of a funding bubble bursts aiding the collapse of many e-commerce's jaw dropping prices. Marketers have long understood the fickle mindedness of India shoppers and customers – at the end of the day, majority consumers only remain loyal because of their prices to several brands. Once the initial discounts wear off, so does the customer database and thus further funding. In the same pickle, Snapdeal sliced a chunk of the commission it charges sellers' to increase sales after a slow down after gaining a lot of momentum earlier. The move is the first by any Indian e-commerce company.

In an email sent to some sellers, Snapdeal has explained how lowering their commissions would enable lowering the total price to customers, thus increasing the chances of sales. Currently implemented only on certain products, the move will eventually trickle to all categories of products.
The New Delhi-based company, in a fierce battle with Amazon and Flipkart for supremacy in the Indian e-commerce space, wants the sellers to pass on the benefits to buyers in the form of lower prices, hoping that would attract more to shop on the portal.

Contractually speaking, Snapdeal can reduce or increase the commission on any seller or product it wants to. It is calculated on the basis of what is called "eligibility basis seller rating & fulfillment mode", and many won't qualify for the lower fee under this. Snapdeal is furiously rivaling with international giants such as Amazon India, eBay and India's very own Flipkart. Ironically, all three portals carry almost the same services and goods, with barely nay difference in prices, yet loyalties of customers make them stay.

Snapdeal raised only 90% growth from last year as compared to last year, where it raised four times the amount. What differences do you find in Flipkart, Amazon, eBay and Snapdeal? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India
Rustam Singh

Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com

Tech reporter.

Contact me if you have a truly unique technology related startup looking for a review and coverage, especially a crowd-funded project looking to launch and coverage.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Marketing

How to Leverage AI and Automation for Greater SEO Success

Discover how AI and SEO automation can streamline tasks without sacrificing quality.

By Nikola Baldikov
Branding

How Corporate Social Responsibility Can Help Build a Positive Brand Image

A positive brand image is vital in today's work culture of very discerning consumers who are not shy about vocalizing their concerns about companies' ethics and practices. An informed and selective public wants to do business with businesses that are socially responsible. Here's how you can prove you are.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Leadership

3 Ways To Make Sure AI Doesn't Take Your Job

Here's how to thrive (not just survive) during the 'Great AI Reskill.'

By Mike Murchison
Leadership

4 Secrets to Building a Team That Can Handle Anything

Here's how I was able to empower my team to operate independently and efficiently.

By Chris Kille
Business News

Google Says It Won't Follow Amazon's Lead With a Return-to-Office Mandate — Yet

In a town hall, Google leaders told staff the current hybrid plan will stay in place.

By Erin Davis