Sonalika Tractors clocked its highest ever February overall market share of 16.1 per cent and highest market share gain in the industry. This includes a performance of 9,722 overall tractor sales during February 2024 which is 6.2per cent higher than company's FY'23 performance of 9,154 overall tractor sales. The growth has been fuelled by its widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP.

"We feel happy to have delivered on dynamic Indian agri ecosystem needs for tractors and clocked our highest ever February market share of 16.1% along with highest market share gain in the industry. Maintaining our positive momentum all throughout the month, we have registered 9,722 overall tractor sales clocked in February'24 and have outpaced industry performance as well. Our widest heavy duty tractor range that recently got upgraded with 10 new Tiger tractor models is being highly appreciated and accepted by farmers as it offers a plethora of new superior technologies across engines, transmissions and hydraulics. Supporting farmers in progressing towards a more sustainable future is what drives us forward and we will continue to do so with greater intensity in the future," said Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited.

With a firm belief of becoming the leading and most reliable tractor brand in every tractor segment, Sonalika recently extended its 'Tiger tractor series' with 10 new models in 40-75 HP range. With its powerful HDM, fuel efficient engines, CRDS technology, precise hydraulics with the efficient multi speed transmissions, the company is partnering with farmers.

Sonalika has already established a 1000-plus channel partner network, and 15,000-plus retail points to stay as close as possible to farmers and help them access modern agri-farming machinery.