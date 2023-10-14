Sonalika Set to Invest ₹1000 Cr Towards Exports As per the reports, around INR 800 crore will be utilised towards setting up a new manufacturing facility, which will be specifically designated to produce tractors only for exporting purposes. Meanwhile, the remaining will be deployed towards developing products tailored to other countries and customer requirements.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sonalika Group

Sonalika Group, a leading manufacturer in the tractor and agriculture equipment space, has announced its plans to invest INR 1000 crore towards expanding its presence in international markets. The group manufactures agri-focused products through International Tractors Limited, the major sub-brands under it. ITL is the manufacturers of Sonalika Tractors.

As per the reports, around INR 800 crore will be utilised towards setting up a new manufacturing facility, which will be specifically designated to produce tractors only for exporting purposes.

Meanwhile, the remaining will be deployed towards developing products tailored to other countries and customer requirements. They plan to export to Latin America, Europe, the United States, Oceania and Southeast Asia.

"We are looking at investing $100 million to set up a dedicated facility for exports. The new unit will have total installed capacity of 100,000 units and will be commissioned within the next two years," said Gaurav Saxena, director and CEO (international business), International Tractors Limited.

Exports contribute to one-third of the group's revenue, with Saxena adding "As many as 1.5 million tractors are sold globally. We want to feature among the top three tractor brands in the world by 2030." ITL presently exports 35,000 units and aims to touch 100,000 units in next seven years.

With current tractors running on fossil fuels, ITL is also working in developing green technologies to power agri equipment. "We are developing a range of agri equipments which will run on electric, hydrogen and alternate fuels," said Sushant Sagar Mittal, Executive Director, ITL.

It has two R&D centres in Hoshiarpur (Punjab) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh). "Inflation, geopolitical conflicts have affected markets overseas. But even as overall automobile exports out of India have fallen by 30%, we have managed to grow our market share by 9%", Mittal adds.

ITL accounts for 36 per cent of all the total tractor exports in the country. It aims to be consistent on its 35,000 units a year exports. Outside of India, it has five assembly plants in Brazil, Turkey, Algeria, Thailand and the United States.

Sonalika's H1 FY24 sales were at 78,793, making it the highest domestics sale growth for it. It also had a market share of 15. 8 per cent in September 2023.

On Saturday, Sonalika unveiled five new tractors, including an all-electric model called SV series. The series is catered for international markets such as Europe, USA, Africa and South America. The electirc offering produces high torque and supports fast-charging of 0-100 percent in just 3 to 3.5 hours. Contrary to that, regular charging takes eight hours for a zero to full charge. It launched Solis SV Series electric tractor, Series S, Series C, Series H and Series N.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
Entrepreneurs

How This CEO Surged Into the Multibillion-Dollar Mattress Industry

Puffy's cloud-like mattress feel is revolutionizing the way Americans sleep, and CEO Arthur Andreasyan is just getting started

By Lakshay Jain
Leadership

Fake It Until You Make It: How to Believe in Yourself When You Don't Feel Worthy

Despite achieving success, many business leaders doubt their skills. Here are four tips to help overcome impostor syndrome.

By Nadia Goodman
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says Dyslexia Was Her Biggest Motivator: 'It Takes a Lot to Get Over the Damage Done'

The "Shark Tank" star opened up about overcoming negative self talk.

By Emily Rella