Startups accepted into the program would be split into 10 to 15 cohorts, and learning sessions would be provided by global venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, Fenbushi Capital and Alchemy Venture.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony Network Communications, a business division of the OSny Group, on Friday announced to have teamed up with multi-chain smart contract network, Astar Network to launch Web3 incubation programs for projects that focus on the utility of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and DAO (decentralized autonomous organization).

The incubation would be organized by Startale Labs, a company founded by Astar Network's CEO Sota Watanabe and would run from March to June of 2023.

Startups accepted into the program would be split into 10 to 15 cohorts, and learning sessions would be provided by global venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, Fenbushi Capital and Alchemy Venture.

The goal of the program for Sony Network Communications is to explore "how blockchain technology can solve various problems in their industry," the press release adds. Projects in the program may also be considered for investment from Sony Network Communications.

Sony has ventured into the Web3 space announcing a motion-tracking metaverse wearable called Mocopi in November last year.