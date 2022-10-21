Soothe Healthcare Raises INR 175 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Soothe Healthcare, a personal hygiene company and makers of Paree Sanitary Pads, has raised a fresh round funding of INR 120 crore from its existing investors and another INR 55 crore from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The existing partners include A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense, and GII. The brand will utilize the raised capital to further grow its distribution channels and deepen its reach to women across tier II and III markets. The funds will also be used to amplify marketing outreach and spread a wider social message on women's menstrual hygiene.

Company handout

"Raising a meaningful amount from existing partners and US government, DFC validates our brand's commitment to prioritise menstrual hygiene access, product, people, and communities. Our endeavour is to provide women with high quality products at a great value. Our value proposition and social impact-driven business model has helped establish Paree Sanitary Pads as a trusted personal hygiene brand across India. This fresh inflow of funds will help us reach women across wider geographies," said Sahil Dharia, founder and CEO, Soothe Healthcare.

This is in line with DFC's global health and prosperity Initiative and 2 times women's initiative, through which DFC seeks to empower women and help them achieve the economic tools to prioritise their health and hygiene needs. The association between DFC and Soothe Healthcare was facilitated by Intellecap, the exclusive transaction advisor.

"We continue to be believers in the business opportunity in women's hygiene and Soothe's relentless focus on building a high-quality Indian brand in the space," said Abhay Panday, General Partner, A91 Partners.

Soothe Healthcare, a spirit of manufacturing award-winning company, is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing personal hygiene products under its flagship brand Paree sanitary pads. It has now expanded into the baby diapers segment with the launch of its brand Super Cute's.