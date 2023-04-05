Speciale Invest Launches INR 200 Cr Fund for Deep Science & Enterprise Tech Startups

The VC firm has made an initial investment of INR 100 crore post receiving approval from SEBI to provide series A and above funding to high-potential technology startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Speciale Invest, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in deep science and enterprise technologies, has launched the Speciale Invest Growth Fund I with an initial investment of INR 100 crore post receiving approval from SEBI to provide series A and above funding to high-potential technology startups.

Founded in 2017 by Vishesh Rajaram and Arjun Rao, who have invested in pioneering deep-science and tech companies, including Ultraviolette, Agnikul Cosmos and Uravu Labs, Speciale Invest focuses on emerging technology areas such as SpaceTech, Aerospace, Green Hydrogen, Robotics, Batteries, Quantum Tech, AI led SAAS, Dev tools, Data Infrastructure, and Large Language Model (LLM) Applications/Infrastructure, amongst others.

"Deep science and enterprise technologies have the power to revolutionize industries and solve some of the world's most pressing problems. At Speciale Invest, we are proud to support and nurture the next generation of innovative startups that are driving this change forward. Our newly launched Growth Fund I is a testament to our commitment to investing in high-potential technology startups, and we look forward to working closely with founders building for the world from India," said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest.

In 2018, Speciale Invest raised its first fund of INR 60 crore, which backed 18 companies with an average deal size of sub-USD 0.5 million and scored five early exits, states the company. In April 2022, it announced the final close of its second fund at INR 300 crore, with plans to invest in more than 20-22 early-stage companies through pre-seed and seed rounds. The average cheque size ranged from USD 500,000 to USD 1 million, claims the company.