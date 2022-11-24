Startup India Calls Applications For Indian Startups' Registration On MAARG Portal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian startups have been called to register on Startup India's MAARG portal by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

freepik

The MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience and Growth) portal is a national mentorship platform run by Startup India to boost the Indian startup ecosystem, which is currently ranked 3rd largest globally, and facilitate further innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The portal is being operationalized in three phases: Phase I: Mentor onboarding; Phase II: Startup onboarding; and Phase III: MAARG portal launch and mentor matchmaking. While the first phase has already been executed with over 400 expert mentors having been onboarded across sectors, DPIIT has now intiated the onboarding of startups on the MAARG Portal. All interested startups are encouraged to apply at https://maarg.startupindia.gov.in.

The final phase of matching mentors with startups will follow next. Under this phase, startups will be able to effectively connect with academicians, industry experts, successful founders, seasoned investors and other experts from across the globe through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based matchmaking to get personalized guidance on growth and strategy. The key features of the portal include customizable mentorship programs for ecosystem enablers, mobile-friendly user interface, recognition for contributing mentors, video and audio call options, etc.

"Innovations are the inevitable engines of growth for a nation, and India alone is home to more than 82,000+ DPIIT recognised startups and over 107 Unicorns. Entrepreneurship is the foundation of our great nation's economic wealth and prosperity, and we are quickly transforming from a nation of job seekers to a nation of job creators," said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

The MAARG portal is a one stop platform to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, functions, stages, geographies, and backgrounds.