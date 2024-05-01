Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).

A venture debt firm, Stride Ventures, announced the closure of its Fund III at USD 165 million, about a year after it announced the first close of the same fund.

A wide range of investors, including corporate treasuries, family offices, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), have backed this third fund.

Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, said, "We are broadening our impact across the Indian startup ecosystem with comprehensive financial solutions for working capital, capex, inorganic expansion, and growth. By identifying and backing market leaders who are ahead of the curve, we position ourselves at the forefront of investment innovation for Indian startups."

Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).

BlueStone, Moneyview, Moove, Foxtale, CureSkin, NewMe, Nat Habit, and AgroStar are a few of the companies in its portfolio.

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures, added, "As we close Fund III, our vision extends beyond the immediate market horizon. This approach aligns with the global transformation and growth trends within the startup ecosystem. At Stride Ventures, we remain committed to supporting visionary founders and extend gratitude to our investors and partners who have supported and trusted us to be a catalyst for sustainable growth and innovation across the startup landscape."

Stride Ventures claims that it has successfully returned its Fund I in its entirety, achieving standout returns in the industry, and was also accorded the 'Venture Debt Investor of the Year' title for the third consecutive year at the APEX 2023 Awards by Venture Intelligence.

A few months ago, Stride Ventures also published the third edition of the 'India Venture Debt Report 2024.' This report illuminates evolving use cases and highlights a growing interest in cleantech investments and integrated debt solutions within the Indian venture debt ecosystem.