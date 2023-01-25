Studio Sirah Raises $2.6 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Studio Sirah, a next-gen game studio that builds unique Indian-themed games, has raised $2.6 million in a pre-Series A round led by Kalaari Capital (an early-stage, technology-focused VC firm), and its seed investor, Lumikai (India's pioneering gaming, and interactive media focused VC fund). The company plans to utilise the funds to globally launch its flagship gaming title, Kurukshetra: Ascension, by June 2023. In addition, the funds will also help to build out their second title, which will go even further in terms of ambition and scope.

Company handout

"Over the last year, we have worked hard to build a mid-core gaming studio from scratch, and launched a game which has both cultural resonance and global quality. The response has been amazing, both in India and abroad, and it is evident that there is a huge (and growing) market for uniquely Indian content. We are deeply grateful to Kalaari for joining us in this journey, and to Lumikai, for believing in our vision from the very beginning. Over the coming decades, we hope to not only entertain Indian gamers, but to take a slice of India to the world at large," said Abhaas Shah, co-founder and CEO, Studio Sirah.

With over 120,000 organic downloads in beta, Kurukshetra-Ascension is available in early access on Play Store and Steam. A dedicated follower base on Instagram and a close-knit Discord community that has helped build and test the game from its MVP days reveals a growing appetite for India-based gaming content. Their current user base is deeply engaged, with a DAU/ MAU ratio exceeding 20% and average session times of over 25 min, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The Midcore genre like CCGs has done well globally, including China and Japan – but is severely under-penetrated in the Indian market. There is immense potential for more core IPs to come out of India. When we first met Abhaas and Prateek, we were in awe of the passion with which they were building Kurukshetra and saw a clear whitespace. With stellar artwork and innovative gameplay – Kurukshetra has already garnered a lot of appreciation from users and we are excited with what lies ahead," said Vamshi Krishna Reddy, partner at Kalaari Capital.

Studio Sirah builds mid-core games with a uniquely Indian flavour, for mobile and PC. Their games tap into India's rich lore, while making it accessible to a contemporary audience through stunning visuals and deep, engaging gameplay.