Sukino Healthcare Solutions Raises INR 50 Crore In Series-A Funding

The company plans to deploy the fresh fund into expansion to newer geographies and newer areas of rehabilitation using technology and the best of business processes that it has mastered over the years

Sukino Healthcare Solutions, the first comprehensive continuum of care provider for long-term health care management in India, has secured a Series-A private equity investment of INR 50 crore from Stakeboat Capital. The company plans to deploy the fresh fund into expansion to newer geographies and newer areas of rehabilitation using technology and the best of business processes that it has mastered over the years.

"We are grateful to Stakeboat and, in particular, to Chandrasekar Kandasamy, MD of Stakeboat, for providing us with this funding opportunity. Their entrepreneur-friendly approach and growth-oriented ideas perfectly align with our vision for Sukino. We were fortunate to have worked closely with our existing lead investors, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Mohandas Pai, to build Sukino to what it is today, and with Chandrasekar coming on board, we are confident that we will be able to rapidly expand both our geographic reach and the scope of our offerings," said Rajinish Menon, CEO, Sukino Healthcare.

With its headquarters in Bengaluru, Sukino has established itself as a pioneer in the healthcare industry by offering a range of services that cater to the long-term healthcare needs of patients. Sukino currently manages 5 centres and this would be expanded to 20 centres with a capacity of 1500 beds over the next 3 years, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with Sukino Healthcare Limited as their investors. Our investment in Sukino will help the company capture a share of the rapidly growing Indian rehabilitation industry. It also reaffirms our commitment to recognizing and supporting small and medium entrepreneurs," said Chandrasekar Kandasamy, managing partner of Stakeboat Capital.

Founded in 2015, Sukino is a comprehensive continuum of care provider that offers complete out-of-hospital recuperative, rehabilitative, and palliative care to all patients at any transitory stage of their illness for a speedy recovery.