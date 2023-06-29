Sundaram Alternates launches INR 1500 Crore Real Estate Private Credit Fund The company said that approximately 70-75% of the fund's allocation will be directed towards projects with visible cash flows post approvals thereby ensuring downside protection and regular income streams to investors

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Sundaram Alternates, an arm of Chennai-based Sundaram Group, on Thursday launched its fourth high-yield credit fund with a corpus of INR 1,500 crore. The company stated that with the robust outlook for the real estate sector and its performance over the last 12 months, RE Credit Fund IV aims to create a largely growth-oriented portfolio and build key developer relationships within the real estate categories of mid- market residential, hybrid and commercial projects that offer attractive down-side protected returns.

"We would like to introduce our 4th fund in the real estate private credit space, open for subscriptions, to our esteemed investors. This fund allows us to leverage our expertise and market insights to identify compelling investment opportunities in the real estate sector. By focusing on a range of opportunities within the sector, we aim to provide investors with a well-rounded and diversified portfolio," said Vikaas M Sachdeva, MD, Sundaram Alternates.

The company further said that approximately 70-75% of the fund's allocation will be directed towards projects with visible cash flows post approvals thereby ensuring downside protection and regular income streams to investors. The remaining 25-30% will be tactical/ opportunistic investments that provide higher returns to boost portfolio performance.

"Our key underwriting philosophy will continue to centre around protecting our investors' capital through stringent credit metrics and prudent risk management strategies. Hallmarks of our real estate credit policy have been strong LTVs, priority cash flows, amortising investments and our differentiated multi-layered security structures that incentivize timely repayments," said Karthik Athreya, director and Head of Strategy- Alternative Credit, Sundaram Alternates.

The new fund seeks to raise INR 750 crore with a green shoe option worth INR 750 crore, taking the aggregated target size to INR 1,500 crore. The fund will focus on sub-INR 100 crore deals, which offers fund diversification as well as attractive risk-rewards, stated the company.

Moreover, as per the company, similar to its earlier 3 real estate credit funds that delivered consistent returns to investors over the past 5 years, this fund is designed to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of secured real estate investments, with a primary focus on self-liquidating residential projects across key South Indian micro-markets.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Real Estate News and Trends Investments Fund launch

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Katrina Kaif And KL Rahul Backed HyugaLife.com Raises $5 Million

According to the company, the investment will support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

5 Little Business Practices I Started Doing to Generate Over $1 Million in Revenue

In the age of information sharing, it's just as important for fellow entrepreneurs to share their success stories as cautionary tales. Here, I present the five most valuable steps I took in launching and growing my PR firm, which started as just a dream in my basement apartment and now operates out of a handful of major hubs, generating record-breaking profits each year.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
News and Trends

'Shark Tank Deal Completion Can Take 3-9 Months': Anupam Mittal Responds to Allegations of Delayed, Abandoned Funding

According to reports, winning Shark Tank India contestants have not yet received their funds while the show prepares for a third season. In a LinkedIn post, Shark Anupam Mittal defended the show's integrity.

By Sujata Sangwan
News and Trends

Sukham Raises $275,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Led By 100X.VC

The company intends to utilize the capital for new product launches and treatment plans based on Ayurveda

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

I Was Broke, Unemployed and In Serious Debt During the Pandemic. Here are 6 Steps I Took to Make 6-Figures

Like many other small businesses, the pandemic lockdown caused me to close the doors of my successful business. Within one year, I went from unemployment and debt to earning multiple six figures. These steps I discovered transformed everything and how you can apply them to yourself.

By Ginny Silver