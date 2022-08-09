Super4 Enters Fantasy Gaming Sector With INR 10 Crore Seed Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Super4, 'India ka apna gaming app' an emerging player in the fantasy gaming sector, has announced its entry into the market with an initial Seed funding of INR 10 crore. Witnessing the growth of fantasy gaming in India and the growth of customer interest in the sector, Super4 comes with a fresh approach to transition the fantasy gaming world for cricket fans across India. With the backing of INR 10 crore from Indian investors, Super4 intends to expand and strengthen its team across multiple verticals and kickstart its venture into the fantasy gaming market.

"We are excited to launch Super4, a first-of-its-kind fantasy sports platform which is easy to use, yet has an exciting game-play that leverages a gamer's skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real-time against one another and to have an understanding of cricket as a whole through reading pitch conditions and the effect of the overall environment on the game and its predictions. We thank our stakeholders and well-wishers for their continuous support and trust in us," said Rohit Bansal, founder and director, Super4.

Currently, the application has a customer base of 10,000 users and the company expects to grow over one million users and generate an approximate revenue of over 5 million by the end of 2023. Super4 aims at giving discounts and cash bonus options for their fans on the launch of the application. The fans and enthusiasts will get an opportunity to receive a maximum price of INR 1,00,000 during the Asia Cup and other attractive offers in the multiple prize pool categories, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Rohit Bansal, Super4 app allows cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams to prior to the start of a match. But unlike other apps, Super4 provides fans cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards in both the innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions.