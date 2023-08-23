SuperBottoms Secures $5 Million In Series A1 Funding The brand plans to use the funds to expand its portfolio and bolster its offline growth in an attempt to cater to a wide audience

By Teena Jose

SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, has raised $5 million in its recent Series A1 funding round led by Lok Capital and Sharrp Ventures. This round also marked the third investment of DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital in the Company. The brand plans to use the funds to expand its portfolio and bolster its offline growth in an attempt to cater to a wide audience.
"As a brand deeply cherished and trusted by our customers, at SuperBottoms, we've been appreciative of the unwavering support from the parent community. With the funds raised, we aim to drive initiatives that spread awareness about Cloth Diapering to a wider audience throughout the country. We're thrilled to join forces with consumer-oriented investors like Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Saama Capital as we expand our reach and strengthen our commitment to creating a robust brand for children," said Pallavi Utagi, founder, SuperBottoms.

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable Cloth Diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies and toddlers.

"The company has scaled remarkably, while upholding its commitment to sustainability and catering to their audience with empathy. SuperBottoms' innovative approach to eco-friendly baby products has resonated deeply with consumers, and their dedication to quality and environmental responsibility stands out. We look forward to being a part of this journey, supporting SuperBottoms as they continue to redefine this market and pave the way for a greener future in childcare," said Venky Natarajan, managing partner, Lok Capital.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

