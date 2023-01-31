Superfood Brand Nourish You Raises $2 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's first home-grown Superfood brand, Nourish You has raised $2 million as a part of its Seed funding round that received participation from seasoned investors including Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group, Rohit Chennamaneni, (co-founder, Darwinbox), Nikhil Kamath (co-founder, Zerodha) Abhijeet Pai (co-founder, Gruhas Proptech), Abhinay Bollineni (CEO, KIMS Hospitals), among others. The fund raised will be used to double down the investment towards research and development of new products, further diversifying the brand's portfolio. A part of the funds are also allocated for branding and marketing, new talent acquisition and significantly strengthening distribution and market presence.

Company handout

"Having personally experienced the benefits of quinoa and chia- we launched Nourish You to introduce Superfoods to Indian consumers. As India's foremost Superfood brand, we are confident of driving the category's growth in a sustainable manner. The fundraise will help us expand our team, distribution channels and increase our investment in R&D. It will accelerate growth and cement our position as a preferred brand for Superfoods in India," said Rakesh Kilaru, co-founder and CEO, Nourish You.

Founded in 2015 by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy and Rakesh Kilaru, Nourish You pioneered and created the category of Superfoods in India, by offering homegrown super seeds - quinoa and chia seeds - to Indian consumers.

"Even though I have been using Nourish You products for more than 5 years, it's only now I got to understand the fascinating story of Rakesh and his team bringing Quinoa and Chia to India way back in 2013. From getting the mother seed and government approvals to field trials across India and finally large-scale cultivation of Quinoa and Chia, as a category-creating brand, Nourish You's proposition of homegrown chia and quinoa seeds is attractive," said Rohit Chennamaneni co-founder, Darwinbox.