You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurgaon-based SustVest, a sustainable investment platform, raised $250,000 in a funding round led by WEH Ventures. The platform allows users to buy fractional ownership of renewable energy projects and help them earn energy income from the projects installed for top Industrial consumers. The funding is expected to fuel SustVest's growth, with the company aiming for INR 100 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) within the next six to twelve months.

"We are thrilled to announce our recent fundraising of $250,000 led by WEH Ventures. This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards redefining the intersection of finance and sustainability. The enthusiastic support from WEH Ventures validates our vision of creating a visionary gateway to the future of conscientious wealth building. The funds raised will be strategically utilized to expand our user base and propel us towards our ambitious goal of reaching 100 Crores of Assets Under Management (AUM)," said Devansh Shah, co-founder, SustVest.

SustVest has earlier raised USD 160,000 and received an INR 30 lakh grant from the Ministry of Electronics and IT under its TIDE 2.0 Scale-up program. SustVest has been accelerated by Gruhas, DLF Family office, and Anthill Ventures. Prominent enterprises such as Subros, Macrotech Developers (Lodha group), and Mahle Anand Filter systems have entrusted their solar projects to the SustVest platform.

"SustVest is solving a clear problem of connecting capital to solar projects and has made rapid strides in short order in building up the first wave of assets. We are excited to back them as they build out a scaled renewable asset play. SustVest's disruptive model aligns with our commitment to drive impactful revolution. As we chart the course ahead, WEH Ventures is proud to support SustVest in reshaping the investment landscape, fostering industry partnerships, and accelerating towards a greener, more sustainable future," said Deepak Gupta, general partner, WEH Ventures.

Co-founded in 2022 by 25-year-old BITS Pilani alumnus Hardik Bhatia and 24-year-old Devansh Shah, SustVest disrupts traditional investment norms, enabling users to purchase fractional ownership in renewable energy projects like solar with an inventive minimum ticket size of just INR 25,000—setting it apart from platforms requiring up to INR 1 crore for commercial solar projects. Users also benefit from a lucrative

10 percent-12 per cent Post-Tax Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) on energy income, with transparency ensured through comprehensive due diligence reports.