Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Taiwanese firm Gogoro, a technology major in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities.

The partnership between Gogoro and Swiggy seeks to establish a seamless avenue for riders to embrace sustainable electric transportation, enhancing operational efficiency for their businesses.

Gogoro and Swiggy will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India's urban fleets to electric," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro, in a statement.

He further added that accelerating the electric transformation of India's hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and the country's national and city governments.

Commenting on the development, Mihir Shah, Swiggy head of operations, has stated, "This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet. Gogoro's battery-swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refuelling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

In 2021, Swiggy reportedly announced its commitment to cover 800,000 kilometers every day through EV deliveries.