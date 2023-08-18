Swiggy Partners With Gogoro To Provide EVs In Last-Mile Delivery The partnership between Gogoro and Swiggy seeks to establish a seamless avenue for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

X handle

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Taiwanese firm Gogoro, a technology major in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities.

The partnership between Gogoro and Swiggy seeks to establish a seamless avenue for riders to embrace sustainable electric transportation, enhancing operational efficiency for their businesses.

Gogoro and Swiggy will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India's urban fleets to electric," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro, in a statement.

He further added that accelerating the electric transformation of India's hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and the country's national and city governments.

Commenting on the development, Mihir Shah, Swiggy head of operations, has stated, "This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet. Gogoro's battery-swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refuelling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

In 2021, Swiggy reportedly announced its commitment to cover 800,000 kilometers every day through EV deliveries.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Partnerships News and Trends EVs

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Traveltech Startup Teleport Raises $500,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

The capital infusion will be utilized to further develop Teleport's cutting-edge technology, assemble a dynamic team, and drive effective distribution strategies

By Teena Jose
Leadership

How to Encourage Individuality Within a Cohesive Team (and Why It's Important)

There's no "I" in "team," but there's a "ME." Here are a few tips on how to harness the power of individuality within a cohesive unit.

By Chris Kille
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Growing a Business

Want to Sell More Products, Get More Customers and Make More Money? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions.

Learn how to strategically expand your business with this plan from the new book "Grow Your Business."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

American Airlines Sues Website for 'Bait-and-Switch' Tactic to Sell Cheaper Airfares

The airline recently banned a teenage passenger for using Skiplagged.com to purchase a cheaper fare.

By Emily Rella
Green Entrepreneur

High Gas Prices Aren't Going Away — Here's a Look at the Latest Trends in the Global Energy Industry

There are several important current trends worth keeping an eye on in 2023 to see how the energy industry, particularly renewables, responds.

By Abe Issa