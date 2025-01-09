Swiggy's Snacc App Redefines Food Delivery with Quick, No-Fee Options Operating in select Bengaluru pin codes near Swiggy's headquarters, Snacc is available from 7 AM to 1 AM and offers breakfast, meals, beverages, and snacks.

Swiggy, a leading player in the food delivery space, has introduced Snacc, a standalone app catering to quick food delivery enthusiasts.

Operating in select Bengaluru pin codes near Swiggy's headquarters, Snacc is available from 7 AM to 1 AM and offers breakfast, meals, beverages, and snacks. Most products on the platform are unbranded, with the notable exception of select items from Blue Tokai.

Interestingly, Snacc's features overlap with Swiggy's private labels, Swiggy Cafe and Swiggy Bolt, the company's 10-minute delivery service. However, a source clarified that Snacc is distinct from Bolt, which is expected to account for 10% of Swiggy's food delivery orders.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, had earlier emphasised the company's commitment to exploring various delivery models. "We want our tentacles on every model out there because it is early days, and who knows what wins. We want to be present in pretty much every model which is out there," Kapoor remarked in an interview with YourStory.

The Snacc app signals Swiggy's departure from its super-app strategy, which houses diverse services like Instamart, Genie, and dine-out options. Unlike its flagship offerings, Snacc currently does not integrate Swiggy One or One BLCK memberships, nor does it charge a platform fee.

The quick food delivery space is heating up with fierce competition. Zomato recently unveiled a 15-minute food delivery service in select areas, while Zepto's Zepto Cafe is gaining traction. New-age startups like Zing and Swish, alongside established players like magicpin and BBNow, are also vying for a share in this burgeoning market.

As Swiggy broadens its footprint, the quick delivery landscape promises to evolve with innovative approaches and increased consumer choices.
